Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Virtus Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.18.
About Virtus Total Return Fund
