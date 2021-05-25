Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Virtus Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.