Brookfield Renewable Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3038 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$48.55 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$36.23 and a 52 week high of C$63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEP.UN shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

