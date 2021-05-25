Graypoint LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $163.54 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.