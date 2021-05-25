Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Copart by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Copart by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.97. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

