Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after acquiring an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 465,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

