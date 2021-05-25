Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

SJM opened at $135.61 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $139.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.33.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

