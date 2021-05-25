Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

SBUX opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 133.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

