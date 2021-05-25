PAX Gold Price Hits $1,897.24 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $114.14 million and $42.67 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,897.24 or 0.05120222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00065939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.37 or 0.00894296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.55 or 0.09314935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.