Brokerages Anticipate Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $537.46 Million

Brokerages expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce sales of $537.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.00 million and the lowest is $536.40 million. Entegris reported sales of $448.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Entegris stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

