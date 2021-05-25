BioPassport Token Tops One Day Volume of $1.20 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00065939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.37 or 0.00894296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.55 or 0.09314935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

