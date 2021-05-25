Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.13 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.56.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $165.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.68.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

