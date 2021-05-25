12,114 Shares in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the period. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGT opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

