17,500 Shares in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Brasada Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Astronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Astronics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

