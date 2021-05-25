First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,979 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $78,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,264,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

NYSE:FAF opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

