Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $989.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

