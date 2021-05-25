Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.76 Million

Analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to post $16.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $16.71 million. Asure Software reported sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $71.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.19 million to $71.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $76.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASUR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

