Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 14,357 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

