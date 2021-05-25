Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

