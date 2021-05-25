Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $318.19 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.10. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

