Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $249,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $269.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

