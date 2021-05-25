Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.67 and a beta of 2.57.
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
