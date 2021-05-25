Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.67 and a beta of 2.57.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

