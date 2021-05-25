Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Major Drilling Group International (MDI)

Major Drilling Group International (TSE: MDI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/19/2021 – Major Drilling Group International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Major Drilling Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Major Drilling Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
TSE:MDI opened at C$10.66 on Tuesday. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$859.63 million and a PE ratio of -12.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.31.
Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$100.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
