Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Major Drilling Group International (MDI)

5/19/2021 – Major Drilling Group International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Major Drilling Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Major Drilling Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:MDI opened at C$10.66 on Tuesday. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$859.63 million and a PE ratio of -12.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.31.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$100.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

