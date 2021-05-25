Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $388.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

