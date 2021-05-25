Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Lyft were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.32.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,802,506 shares of company stock valued at $310,809,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

