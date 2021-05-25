Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.
CSW.A stock opened at C$18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.21. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$18.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$519.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.
About Corby Spirit and Wine
