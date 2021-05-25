Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

CSW.A stock opened at C$18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.21. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$18.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$519.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

