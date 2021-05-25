Brokerages Expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce sales of $214.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.80 million and the highest is $216.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $195.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $871.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.20 million to $880.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $922.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE RYN opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.80 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $44,621,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,795,000 after buying an additional 610,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,177,000 after buying an additional 512,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,677,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

