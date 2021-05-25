Brokerages Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Price Target at $45.25

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $36.16 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.54.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,940,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,888,000 after buying an additional 2,423,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,968,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $67,115,000. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.