America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $3.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

CRMT stock opened at $149.63 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $989.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81.

CRMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

