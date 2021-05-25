Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Materion has raised its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Materion has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. Materion has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTRN. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.