$5.40 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report $5.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.30 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $22.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.52 billion to $27.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.97.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $624.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $3,738,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 89.4% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $484,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

