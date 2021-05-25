Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBI opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $275.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

