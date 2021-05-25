WhiteCoin Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $950.71 million and $26.95 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00038746 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010721 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 924,688,070 coins and its circulating supply is 724,688,069 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

