Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $163.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $132.09 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.