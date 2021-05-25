Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $163.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $132.09 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18.
In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.