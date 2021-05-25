Stephens Boosts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $133.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $124.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.76.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.77. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,685,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

