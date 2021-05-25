Scala Price Tops $0.0009 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $59,179.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00344640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00181551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003729 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.29 or 0.00799917 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,897,879,004 coins and its circulating supply is 10,097,879,004 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

