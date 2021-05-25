Morgan Stanley Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $12.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AR. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

NYSE:AR opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

