Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target to $22.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

