Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Cap Tops $131,213.62

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $131,213.62 and approximately $2,778.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00065413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.00887794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.27 or 0.09230733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

