Flux (FLUX) Trading Down 35.9% Over Last Week

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $22.97 million and approximately $486,466.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00359074 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00160187 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00240081 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004076 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003993 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 150,658,243 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars.

