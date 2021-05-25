Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

PATK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PATK opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $196,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,880,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,665,024. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

