Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.41 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.62.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

