Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $59,404.04 and $153.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,782.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.67 or 0.06562056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.48 or 0.01841872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00464305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00198590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.00624555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.58 or 0.00444721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00359074 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,964,931 coins and its circulating supply is 40,403,877 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

