Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $625.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 1.87. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.46.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,927.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $624,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,955,986 shares in the company, valued at $26,405,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,313,000 after buying an additional 500,839 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,676,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth $12,540,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth $31,804,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.