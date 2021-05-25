Morgan Stanley Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $86.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Hess stock opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $86.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 2.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,010,892 shares of company stock worth $78,796,849 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hess by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Hess by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

