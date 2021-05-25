Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded by Sidoti to Buy

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of TRNS opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $58.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $416.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Transcat by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Transcat by 9.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Transcat by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

