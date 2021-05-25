MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

MP opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

