Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XNCR. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 0.65. Xencor has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after acquiring an additional 353,234 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 69,511 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

