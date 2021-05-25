CONTRACOIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $111,368.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $111,368.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00069831 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,852,856 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

