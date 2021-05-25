MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.18.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $186.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.72. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

