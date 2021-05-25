Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NHYDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

